Baldwin Park police mourn officer killed in shooting

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KESQ) - A memorial of flowers, pictures and other mementos was growing today outside the Baldwin Park Police Department in honor of an officer who was fatally shot during a gun battle that left a second officer wounded and another man dead.

The shooting suspect, who was also struck by gunfire Saturday, was taken to a hospital where he had stable vital signs. The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

He was identified Monday as 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, who was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder, sheriff's officials said. Medina-Berumen was hospitalized in stable condition pending transfer to a jail facility. His bail has been set at $4 million.

"I have the tragic duty to advise that one of our officers was murdered tonight,'' Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez early Sunday morning during a news conference alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "Our officer was an amazing man. It's extremely tragic to have to deal with this."

Officials later identified the dead officer as Samuel Riveros, a nine-year veteran who was described as an avid snowboarder and Dodgers fan who had catched the team play at stadiums across the country. Riveros' LinkedIn page says he attended Pasadena City College and UC Irvine.

Riveros was a part of a response dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, a few blocks east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, regarding a man with a rifle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

A male adult victim with a fatal gunshot wound was located at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

"Officers contacted the suspect, were met with gunfire, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Two Baldwin Park police officers were struck by gunfire,'' according to a sheriff's statement. ``They were transported to a local hospital, where one officer was pronounced deceased and the second officer was injured, but in stable condition.''

Baldwin Park city officials said late Sunday morning that the second officer, identified by the sheriff's department as Anthony Pimentel, was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Ring cameras in the neighborhood recorded 11 shots fired at 7:16 p.m., followed by six additional shots at 7:26 p.m.

On Monday morning, Baldwin Park residents and other people continued to drop off flowers and other items in memory of the fallen officer.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger on Monday directed that all county flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Riveros. The flags will remain lowered until Riveros' funeral.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire Los Angeles County community,'' Barger said in a statement. "Officer Samuel Riveros served with courage and commitment, and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten. We honor his life, his service, and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers."

Tributes for Riveros poured in over the weekend.

"Thank you for the courage you held and the deeply humble decision you made to protect and serve the people of Baldwin Park, may you rest easy,'' Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-West Covina, said in a statement. "The sacrifices these officers make to keep us safe is unbelievable; something we are reminded of when we witness tragedies such as the one that happened last night."

Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila said in a statement: "When danger erupted last night and the call went out for help, it was our Baldwin Park police officers who responded without hesitation, reflecting the best of bravery and conviction to serve. On behalf of our council and city hall staff, I offer our sincerest condolences to the victims, our Baldwin Park police department community and the families of those affected by this violence.

"Last night was a night of tragedy for our community. Many in our community have been affected by these crimes, and I ask that you embrace your officers and neighbors, support them in their time of need and show one another the best of Baldwin Park.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement Sunday: ``We mourn the tragic loss of one of California's brave law enforcement officers, who was killed in the line of duty while selflessly protecting the community. Our deepest condolences do out to Officer Riveros' family, loved ones, and colleagues. We share in the grief and honor his sacrifice made in service to the public's safety."

Newsom was out of state last weekend, reportedly attending a Democratic Governor's Association conference in Portland, Oregon.

Sheriff's homicide deputies, who are leading the investigation, went door to door in the neighborhood Sunday, interviewing nearby residents and trying to piece together exactly what happened.

"This is a heartbreaking and deeply devastating tragedy. Officer Riveros made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community,'' the LASD said in a statement Sunday afternoon. ``He, along with Officer Pimentel and their fellow officers, bravely responded to a dangerous call, fully aware of the risks involved. Officer Riveros gave his life in service to others, a profound testament to his unwavering dedication to duty and selfless courage.

"His loss is profoundly felt -- not only by his family and colleagues, but by the entire Baldwin Park community and law enforcement family.

"The death of an innocent civilian only deepens this tragedy. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's loved ones as they endure unimaginable grief,'' the statement added.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the shooting was urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.