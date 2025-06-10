LA officials will enact curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles

A curfew issued in a part of downtown Los Angeles will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Karen Bass announced during a news conference.

The area of downtown Los Angeles where the curfew will take place is 1 square mile, Bass said.

Bass says she is seeking guidance on how long the curfew should be in place but says it will likely be in effect for a few days.

“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass said Tuesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom is also set to address Californians Tuesday night in response to President Trump and the military in Los Angeles.