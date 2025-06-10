Skip to Content
California

LA officials will enact curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles

KABC
By
Updated
today at 5:59 PM
Published 5:54 PM

A curfew issued in a part of downtown Los Angeles will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Karen Bass announced during a news conference.

The area of downtown Los Angeles where the curfew will take place is 1 square mile, Bass said.

Bass says she is seeking guidance on how long the curfew should be in place but says it will likely be in effect for a few days.

“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass said Tuesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom is also set to address Californians Tuesday night in response to President Trump and the military in Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content