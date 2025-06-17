Bass lifts curfew in downtown LA, warns it could return

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The downtown Los Angeles curfew that had been in effect since last week due to protests sparked by immigration raids was lifted today, but Mayor Karen Bass warned it could be reinstated if necessary.

"The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community,''' Mayor Bass said in a statement.

"I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed. My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods,'' she added.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell backed the mayor's decision, calling the curfew an ``effective tool'' in helping the department maintain public safety.

"The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the area and continue to monitor conditions closely to protect lives, uphold the right to lawful assembly, and safeguard property,'' McDonnell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a resolution the mayor issued, which allowed her to declare a local emergency in the downtown area.

That resolution gave Bass the authority to impose a curfew that initially ran from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., covering areas including the Civic Center, Chinatown, Little Tokyo and the Fashion and Arts districts. On Monday, the curfew's start time was pushed back to 10 p.m.

Although the curfew is now lifted, the resolution allows the mayor to reinstate it as needed.

Under the City Charter, the council must approve or disapprove the resolution within seven days from the date of the original declaration by the mayor and at least every 10 regular council meeting days, but no longer than 30 days unless the local emergency is terminated sooner.

In their vote, the City Council approved a request made by Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who asked for the matter to come before members on July 1 for consideration.

Protests erupted on June 6 after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began detaining migrants in the city. While most demonstrations have remained peaceful, police and city officials said that some gatherings turned destructive after dark, with looting and vandalism blamed on so-called "bad actors."'

Immigration enforcement operations were expected to continue this week in the Southland.