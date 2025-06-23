Six teens hospitalized after Moreno Valley shooting, suspect at large

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Six teenagers were hospitalized today after a shooting in Moreno Valley and the suspect was still at large, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Orchid Lane.

Responding deputies found five male teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the area of Hemlock Avenue and Orchid Lane.

Deputies rendered medical aid and all five victims were subsequently rushed to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

A sixth victim arrived at a hospital later and was determined to be connected to the same shooting, but it was unknown if that person was male or female.

The ages of the six teens ranged from 14 to 18, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect in the area, and the investigation was ongoing. No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was encouraged to contact investigator Saul Fernandez at 951-486-6700.