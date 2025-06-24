Report: Feds probing Cudahy Vice Mayor over video urging gangs to combat ICE

CUDAHY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez was reported today to be facing a federal investigation for allegedly posting a since-deleted video on social media in which she seems to call out local gang members to defend their "streets" from federal immigration-enforcement agents.

In the video, obtained and re-posted online by Fox News' Bill Melugin, Gonzalez asks where all the "Cholos" are at amid the federal enforcement operations, and she specifically references the 18th Street and Florencia 13 gangs, saying, "Now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there's not a peep out of you."

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from… pic.twitter.com/afJfxeSCBb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

She references the territorial nature of street gangs, and says, "Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now, trying to like, help out and organize. I don't want to hear a peep out of you once they're gone, trying to claim `This is my block.' This was not your block. You weren't even here helping out. So whoever's the leadership over there, just (expletive) get your members in order."

Gonzalez, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles Community College District board, could not be reached for comment.

The city of Cudahy issued a statement Tuesday distancing itself from the video.

"The city of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media. The comments made by the vice mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the city of Cudahy,'' according to the statement.

Melugin reported that federal sources have confirmed the investigation into Gonzalez's video, which was apparently posted last week but later deleted. Gonzalez also appeared to confirm the investigation with a Facebook post in which she wrote, "I need a lawyer. The FBI just came to my house. If anyone wants to support please DM me."

The post no longer appears on her Facebook page.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement, "Per FBI policy, I am unable to confirm or deny an investigation. Generally speaking, of course, the FBI condemns any calls for gang violence or targeting of law enforcement with violence."