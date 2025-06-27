Man arrested in Huntington Park may have posed as immigration agent

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KESQ) - Amid heightened tensions in immigrant communities stemming from ongoing enforcement raids, Huntington Park police said today they arrested a man who may have been posing a federal immigration agent.

Fernando Diaz, 23, was arrested Tuesday in the 7000 block of Alameda Street after officers came across an SUV parked in a handicapped zone, police said during an afternoon news conference.

Police Chief Cosme Lozano said officers began efforts to impound the Dodge Durango when a man approached claiming to own the SUV.

"Having learned that the vehicle was being impounded, the individual requested to retrieve items from the vehicle that he claimed belonged to a friend,'' Lozano said. "When questioned by the officers about the police-like items inside the vehicle, the individual claimed he formerly worked as a security guard."

Lozano said officers searched the vehicle and found "a loaded 9mm semiautomatic firearm, two holsters and additional ammunition for the firearm, three cell phones, official-looking documents bearing the heading of Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a sheet containing U.S. Customs and Border Protection radio codes, multiple copies of passports not registered under the individual's name and other miscellaneous items indicative of possible criminal activities."

The Durango was equipped with radios and police-type lights, authorities said.

Diaz, who had an outstanding DUI warrant, allegedly claimed he was a CPB employee in 2022.

He was arrested for possession of the allegedly unregistered firearm, but later released on $5,000 bail.

The arrest came amid stepped-up immigration enforcement operations across the Southland, generally being carried out by armed federal agents wearing face-covering masks, civilian clothing and no badges or identification as law enforcement officers. They generally wear bullet-proof vests that say "Police,'' "ICE'' or the name of other agencies.

Federal officials have insisted that the agents wear masks to protect themselves and their families from attacks by protesters objecting to the enforcement operations. But critics have assailed the practice, saying it invites criminal activity by law-enforcement imposters.