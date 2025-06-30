Newsom hails bid by military to return National Guard troops to firefighting duties

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom today hailed reports that a military commander has asked the federal government to return 200 California National Guard troops to their usual firefighting duties, rather than keeping them deployed in Los Angeles for immigration-enforcement efforts.

President Donald Trump ordered the federalization and deployment of 4,000 California National Guard troops to the area in early June following unrest that erupted over stepped-up immigration enforcement operations. The troops were deployed to protect federal buildings and personnel, and were later augmented by the deployment of up to 700 U.S. Marines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vehemently opposed Trump's federalization of the National Guard troops, which are normally under the governor's command. Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's authority, but an appeals court eventually ruled in favor of Trump.

According to various reports Monday, the commander overseeing the deployment of the Guard troops has asked that 200 of them be returned to their normal assignment with Task Force Rattlesnake, the Guard's wildfire firefighting unit.

Newsom has argued that the deployment of Guard troops had left that unit woefully understaffed, leaving the state more vulnerable to damaging fires.

It was unclear of the U.S. Department of Defense would agree to release the 200 troops from their Los Angeles deployment.

"We're glad to see the top military commander overseeing Trump's illegal militarization of Los Angeles agree: it's time to pull back National Guard troops and get them back to their critical firefighting duties,'' Newsom said in a statement. "President Trump: listen to your military leaders, and stop the political theater."