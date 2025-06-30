Trump administration sues city of Los Angeles over ‘sanctuary’ policies

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Trump administration today sued the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council over L.A.'s so-called "sanctuary city" policies, alleging in federal court that the ordinance violates the Constitution by "thwarting" immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit contends that the sanctuary laws -- in which local law enforcement officials refuse to assist immigration enforcement efforts -- are illegal, and expressly designed to "obstruct the federal government's enforcement of federal immigration law and impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe."

According to the federal government, then-candidate Donald J. Trump campaigned and won the presidential election in 2024 "on a platform of deporting the millions of illegal immigrants the previous administration permitted, through its open borders policy, to enter the country unlawfully.

"Days after now President Trump won the Nov. 5, 2024 election, the Los Angeles City Council, wishing to thwart the will of the American people regarding deportations, began the process of codifying into law its sanctuary city policies."

Messages sent to representatives of Bass, the City Attorney's Office and Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson seeking comment were not immediately answered.

In a statement to Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed sanctuary policies for the recent violence surrounding federal immigration raids in the Southland.

"Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles,'' she said. "Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level -- it ends under President Trump."

The filing in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles seeks to have Los Angeles' policies declared invalid based on the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which "prohibits the city and its officials from obstructing the federal government's ability to enforce laws that Congress has enacted or to take actions entrusted to it by the Constitution,'' the suit states.