Two LA city councilmembers call for new policy to identify masked ICE agents

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Amid ongoing immigration enforcement activity, two City Council members today called on the Los Angeles Police Department to enact new policies requiring officers to verify the identities of anyone claiming to be law enforcement and to increase penalties for impersonating public safety personnel.

City Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Bob Blumenfield introduced two motions Tuesday to bring transparency to federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles. The motions were referred to the Civil Rights, Equity, Immigration, Aging and Disability Committee for consideration.

"Angelenos are overwhelmed with fear and confusion right now, especially immigrant and mixed-status families,'' Hernandez said in a statement.

"There are plainclothes individuals in unmarked vehicles taking community members off the street without presenting warrants and while refusing to identify themselves -- even to other law enforcement officers like the LAPD. There must be accountability and transparency to keep our communities safe.''

The first motion aims to address growing fear and confusion among L.A. residents, particularly immigrants, caused by individuals in unmarked vehicles wearing plain clothes and refusing to identify themselves to residents or LAPD officers, according to Hernandez's office.

The two council members seek to codify and enhance LAPD's Policy Notice 11.2, which outlines procedures for responding to federal immigration enforcement and proposes turning these protocols into law via a city ordinance, which would require LAPD officers to verify the identification of individuals claiming to be a law enforcement officer -- including those from federal agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The motion also directs the City Attorney's Office, with support from the volunteer Board of Police Commissioners that oversees LAPD, to assist with the effort.

"Not long ago it would seem unfathomable that we'd need legislation like this but our communities are under attack and more often than not, we have no idea if the people behind the mask and gun are real agents,'' Blumenfield said in a statement. "It should not be controversial to stand against people claiming to be law enforcement, jumping out of cars and terrorizing our city."

If approved, the second motion would direct the city attorney to increase penalties for impersonating public safety officers and reaffirm residents' rights to request and receive proof of identity and legal authority during any enforcement or detention.

Hernandez told City News Service her team was inspired by Huntington Park, where Mayor Arturo Flores on June 21 condemned what he called "masked abductions'' amid immigration raids across Los Angeles County and directed police to intervene in unlawful or unauthorized operations.

A recent raid on a Huntington Park home, attended by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, caused outrage in the community. The agency said that federal immigration agents targeted a man with a criminal record inside the home, but it was occupied by a 28-year-old pregnant mother of four.

The agents and Noem left, and the children were allowed back inside. Flores said federal agents have often been seen wearing masks and driving unmarked vehicles.

"Huntington Park has a different governance structure, where they (the council) has more accountability, power and oversight over their police department,'' Hernandez said.

"We want to make sure that our law enforcement entity also is perhaps not engaging in acts that could be deemed unconstitutional -- for example not assisting if someone's getting kidnapped by someone impersonating police or law enforcement agent."

Hernandez previously introduced legislation aimed at gathering more information from LAPD regarding their response to ICE activity and during anti-immigration enforcement protests.

According to the councilwoman, members of the LAPD Police Commissioners have been the "best to work with at this time,'' as well as her colleagues on the City Council.

"They want to see accountability,'' Hernandez added. "There's a lot of concern. There's a lot of overlap and support in the council, and also from the community."