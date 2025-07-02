California offers Free Fishing Days to reel in fishing fans

Calif. (KESQ) - This Fourth of July weekend marks the first of two free fishing days for California residents presented by the Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW).

This program is set to run July 5 and August 30 and is designed so California residents can enjoy the outdoor fun without having to spend a dime.

In California, to take part in this outdoor activity it is required one has a sport fishing license which costs a total of $62.90 to get as a Golden State resident.

“Have you ever felt the excitement of watching your bobber suddenly jiggle, then dive out of sight? Or feeling the tap-tap-tap of a bass as it tastes the worm on the end of your line?” said the department in a news release announcing the free fishing days. “If you are new to the sport of fishing, and not sure if you will enjoy it, a great opportunity awaits you.”

The DFW says these free fishing days are put in place with the hopes of introducing new audiences to fishing in a low-cost way.

The department also offers a Fishing in the City program where residents can enjoy the fishing experience while staying in urban areas. This program hopes to teach beginner anglers about different fishing techniques, ethics and meal preparation from their own backyards.

The DFW has noted that there are still regulations in place throughout these free fishing days to continue to preserve the wildlife. The Southern California steelhead trout has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to disruptions in its habitat and the commercial fishing of Chinook salmon is prohibited again in hopes to help the fish stock recover.

Outside of these free days, anglers are able to purchase their recreational fishing licenses and learn about fishing regulations at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing