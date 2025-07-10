California grants $14.5M for Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have allocated $14.5 million to California's Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, which includes the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, it was announced today.

According to the JFSSD's Supporting Our Survivors program, the average age of participants is 89, with more than half living below the poverty line. More than 2,000 Holocaust survivors call California home, and many struggle with rising costs and challenges that come with aging.

"We thank the state of California for their continued partnership in supporting our work serving hundreds of Holocaust survivors in San Diego and Orange County,'' said JFSSD CEO Dana Toppel. "With this funding, communities across the state are able to honor the resiliency of survivors, by providing them services to live their remaining years with the dignity they deserve."

According to Jewish Family Service of San Diego, in San Diego and Orange counties, the number of recipients for these specific Serving Our Survivors services has increased by 160% over the last three years. JFSSD provided services to more than 450 Holocaust survivors in these counties as of June.

Funding for the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program was set to expire at the end of July, after being funded by $36 million from the state in 2022. California has seven Jewish family service agencies. The program is administered by California's Department of Social Services.

JFSSD provides "compassionate, trauma-informed and culturally competent care'' to survivors within its jurisdiction, including specially trained staff at its Center for Jewish Care. JFSSD also provides translation services to survivors whose primary language is not English.

"As the last generation of Holocaust survivors enters their final years, we have a moral responsibility to ensure they can age with dignity and have the support they deserve,'' said Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California Executive Director David Bocarsly. "We are deeply grateful to Jewish Family Service for delivering this care every day, and to the governor, the legislature and the Jewish Caucus for stepping up to ensure this critical program continues."

"Even in a challenging budget year, California is showing that we will not turn our backs on the survivors who have already endured so much.''