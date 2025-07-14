Tarzana man accused of killing wife, in-laws dies in custody

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Tarzana man whom a prosecutor said was expected to enter a guilty plea today in connection with the 2023 killings of his wife -- whose dismembered body parts were found dumped in a trash bin -- and her parents has died in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench that she was advised that Samuel Bond Haskell "committed suicide on Saturday morning,'' just two day before he was scheduled to be brought to the downtown Los Angeles courthouse for what the prosecutor said she "believed was going to be a guilty plea."

Haskell was charged in November 2023 with killing his wife, 37-year-old Mei Le Haskell, and his in-laws -- Gaoshan Li, 72, and YanXiang Wang, 64.

The case against Haskell, now 37, was dismissed Monday at the defense's request as a result of his death.

Haskell's attorney, Joseph A. Weimortz Jr., said in a statement that Haskell was "not afraid of prison, but he was afraid of an even larger media spectacle."

"He was not afraid for himself, he was afraid for his boys,'' Weimortz said. "He was afraid that every photo taken, every word written, would be a permanent scar his children would have to live with."

"He was afraid that every gory, salacious detail, regardless of its truth or falsity, would be used for public entertainment. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to waive his right to a preliminary hearing. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to waive his right to a jury trial. In order to avoid more media exposure, he was willing to plead."

According to the sheriff's department, Haskell was found dead around 4:20 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. No additional details were released, and a cause of death was pending a determination by the county medical examiner.

"My client's acts were not acts of cowardice or lunacy. Ultimately my client was even willing to take his own life, believing that it would end this terrible chaos,'' Weimortz said.

Haskell had allegedly paid hired four day-laborers to remove several heavy black plastic trash bags from the Tarzana home Nov. 7, 2023, and one of the day-laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts, with the workers calling 911, the District Attorney's Office said shortly after the case was filed.

Haskell was allegedly observed and photographed throwing a large garbage bag into a trash bin in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard the same day, and someone who was looking through the trash bin a day later found a torso in a trash bag the next day, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The victims, who lived in a Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with Haskell and the couple's three young children, were last seen on or about Nov. 6, 2024, authorities said.

Haskell was arrested following the discovery of the human remains on Nov. 8, 2024, inside a trash bin near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Way in Encino.

The dismembered body parts were positively identified as Mei Haskell's remains, authorities said.

In his statement Monday, Haskell's attorney said the case "has always been about a father who, like many other American fathers, would do anything to protect his children."

Responding to Haskell's death in custody, the sheriff's department said in a statement, ``Any loss of life is tragic, especially those who are within our custody and care. Our highest priority is the safety and security of our inmate population, and we will ensure we continue to provide a constitutional level of care to all individuals housed within our jail facilities. The department thoroughly investigates each in-custody death for policy and procedure issues. The department oversight bodies, including the Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Justice Monitors are encouraged to participate in the review process and are present to discuss corrective or preventative action."

Several of Mei Haskell's friends were in court for Monday's brief hearing at which his death was announced.

"Mei was a devoted mom. Her parents were devoted grandparents and every experience that I had with them was very positive and the boys really thrived ...,'' Jay Cieplik said outside court.

Jennifer Shpilsky called the woman "one of the most devoted mothers that I know."

"She did everything for those boys and I will always remember that about her and I hope those boys grow up knowing that about her, too,'' Shpilsky added.