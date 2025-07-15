Arrest made in deaths of ‘American Idol’ music supervisor, husband in Encino

ENCINO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 22-year-old man was arrested today in connection with the deaths of a married couple -- including a music supervisor for "American Idol'' -- inside a posh Encino home.

The bodies were found at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of White Oak Place during a welfare check, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were found in separate rooms of the home with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, according to reports from the scene.

The couple were identified as "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca.

An "American Idol" representative confirmed the deaths in a statement saying, "We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the `Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

The LAPD confirmed Tuesday afternoon that an arrest had been made in the case. Although specific details were not immediately released, multiple reports identified the suspect as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian of Encino, who is suspected of killing the pair last Thursday, possibly when the couple returned home and discovered an intruder inside.

A neighbor told reporters Tuesday morning that a renter at her property called 911 last Thursday after seeing somebody jump over the fence around the home. Police responded at the time, but the results of that response were unclear. NBC4 reported that officers responded to the home around 5 p.m. that day but found no evidence of a burglary.