Feds release 2,000 CA National Guard troops from Los Angeles deployment

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Half of the California National Guard troops that were federalized and deployed to Los Angeles in response to unrest sparked by immigration-enforcement raids in the area will be returned to their normal duties, the Pentagon announced today.

In June, President Donald Trump ordered that 2,000 California National Guard troops be brought under federal control and deployed to Los Angeles to protect federal facilities and personnel in light of protests that erupted mainly in the downtown area. Another 2,000 troops were later added to that deployment, along with 700 U.S. Marines.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement saying 2,000 National Guard troops were being released from federal control.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,'' Parnell said. "As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from

the federal protection mission."

The remaining 2,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines from the Twentynine Palms base will remain on their deployment to protect federal assets in the area.

The federalization of National Guard troops was repeatedly condemned by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who decried a "militarization" of the immigration operations in the region. Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration challenging the legality of its move federalizing the National Guard, but a judge ruled in favor of the federal government.