Motorist suspected of killing man during road rage in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorist involved in a road rage confrontation that began on Interstate 15 ended with the suspect fatally shooting the other driver at a Menifee intersection, authorities said today.

The suspect, a 47-year-old Menifee resident, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta late Monday night on suspicion of murder. Dabe is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to the Menifee Police Department, shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, the suspect was on northbound I-15 in Murrieta when he apparently became incensed at a 36-year-old man in another vehicle for reasons still unclear.

The ensuing confrontation lasted for minutes and continued into Menifee, where the suspect and victim, whose identity was not disclosed, exited onto Scott Road, police spokesman Chase Coburn said.

"Near the intersection of Scott and Haun Road, (the suspect) discharged a firearm, striking the other driver,'' Coburn said.

He said Dabe immediately pulled over and waited for patrol officers, who took him into custody without incident.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives questioned Dabe for almost three hours before booking him on the murder allegation.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 951-723-1500.