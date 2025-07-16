Assemblymember Ramos to Present $10M Check to Tribal College in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Assemblymember James C. Ramos will present a symbolic $10 million state-funded check Friday to California Indian Nations College as part of an effort to help the school become the state's first federally accredited tribal college.

The presentation featuring a "blown-up" check is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, 140 N. Indian Canyon Drive, and will be livestreamed on multiple social media platforms.

Participants will include Ramos, D-San Bernardino, California Indians Nations College Founder Theresa Mike; CINC President Erica Munoz; Rose Saubel, a 2023 CINC graduate; Dakota Galindo, associated students of CINC vice president; and members of California Legislative Native American caucus.

The two-year college, located at 75080 Frank Sinatra Drive in Palm Desert, received pre-accreditation in January from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

The college receives no ongoing federal or state support, aside from a one-time $5 million state allocation in 2022 to help reach accreditation and a $9 million donation from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

With only 11.4% of American Indian students in California graduating high school and just 14.4% enrolling in college, officials say tribal colleges could help boost academic success.

"Native students who attend a tribal college are four times more likely to complete a bachelor's degree,'' according to a statement made by Ramos' office.

"More than 30 accredited tribal colleges with 75 campuses are located in 13 states across the Southwest, Northwest and the Great Plains -- from Kansas and Oklahoma to Minnesota and the Dakotas,'' according to the American Indian College Fund.

Ramos represents the 45th Assembly district including the cities of Fontana, Highland, Mentone, Redlands, Rialto and San Bernardino. He is the first and only California Native American serving in the state legislature.

To view the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/751279414146428/, or

https://youtube.com/live/XqcQByr5Law?feature=share.