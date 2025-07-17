California partners with Trevor Project to enhance LGBTQ youth suicide hotline

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ)-- California is partnering up with the Trevor project to improve behavioral health services and affirming care following the Trump administration's decision to eliminate specialized suicide prevention support for LGBTQ youth.

Just weeks after the Trump administration's decision to eliminate specialized suicide preventative support for LGBTQ youth through the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline, California, Governer Gavin Newsom and the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) teamed up with the Trevor Project to provide 988 crisis counselors with competency training from experts to ensure better attunement to the needs to the LGBTQ youths.

State officials report LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, and without affirming services, their risk increases dramatically. Since its launch in 2022, the 988 LGBTQ+ “Press 3” line connected more than 1.5 million in crisis.

The partnership is said to build upon existing collaborations like those under California’s Master Plan for Kids Mental Health and reflect an understanding of evidence-based LGBTQ+ affirming crisis care.

“While the Trump administration continues its attacks on LGBTQ kids, California has a message to the community: we see you and we’re here for you. We’re proud to work with the Trevor Project to ensure that every person in our state can get the support they need to live a happy, healthy life.” said Governor Gavin Newsom

According to the Governor's office, twelve 988 call centers remain open around the clock ready to support anyone in behavioral health crises, including LGBTQ youth as a state endorsed access point.

“To every young person who identifies as LGBTQ+: You matter. You are not alone. California will continue to show up for you with care, with compassion, and with action,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of CalHHS. “Through this partnership, California will continue to lead, providing enhanced support for these young people.”

Through the Trevor Project hotline at 1‑866‑488‑7386 specialized services for LGBTQ youth are available. The Governor's office urges anyone in crisis thinking about suicide to call or text 988 to be immediately connected to skilled counselors at all times.

For more information about digital mental health support visit CalHOPE Home.

