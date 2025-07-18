Empty rifle boxes from LA train burglary left in Mecca & Coachella, $10K reward available to anyone with information

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of train thieves from early to mid-June.

The burglary of the Union Pacific freight trains took place in the Los Angeles area early to mid-June resulting in the theft of hundreds of firearms and gun parts.

The ATF reports the trains originated in Long Beach and were set to travel to Missouri before they were hit by what investigators call targeted thefts, leaving just empty rifle boxes.

The empty boxes were later found throughout Long Beach, Mecca and Coachella.

“Stealing firearms endangers every neighborhood those weapons pass through,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kenny R. Cooper of the Los Angeles Field Division. “We’re determined to shut down this black-market pipeline and hold the offenders accountable. We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

The ATF and the NSSF urge anyone with information to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, Thermal Station, at (760) 863-8990.

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of $10,000. To be eligible to receive the award the organizations say the tip must lead to the apprehension of the wanted thieves.

The ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb criminal acquisition and the misuse of firearms. The rewards given by the organizations is a part of a larger national cooperative initiative behind cases involving theft of firearms from federally licensed firearm dealers.

Anonymous tips can be made through Riverside Sheriff’s through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867) or to ATF through www.ReportIt.com

This case is currently being investigated with Riverside Sheriff’s Office - Thermal Station, Los Angeles Police Department – Cargo Theft Unit, and the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.

For more information visit www.atf.gov and stay with News Channel 3.