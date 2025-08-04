Two dead, six wounded in downtown LA shooting

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Two people were killed and six people were wounded early Monday morning in a downtown shooting that police said was gang-related.

The shooting occurred moments after 1 a.m. Monday at 14th Place and Paloma Street, a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.

A 25-30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. A 52-year-old woman took herself to a hospital and died there.

A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, she said.

Three men, ages 62, 28 and 26 and a 28-year-old woman were all taken to hospitals by ambulance with stable vital signs, the officer said.

FOX11 Los Angeles reported the violence resulted from an argument at a warehouse party. ABC7 said it may have been an after-party from the last performance of the two-day HARD Summer music festival at Hollywood Park.

Information on suspects was not available, according to police.