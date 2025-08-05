Menifee Mayor will deploy to U.S. Air Force in October

MENIFEE, Calif. (KESQ) - Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada, a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, has been summoned for deployment in October, when Councilman Bob Karwin will take over mayoral duties, officials said.

"I love Menifee and America, and that is why I have dedicated my life to public service as a mayor, teacher and reservist, as I believe God has put us on this Earth to show love for one another,'' Estrada said in a statement Monday. "During my deployment, I will continue to communicate with our city leadership and stay updated on local activities. Upon my return in six months, I look forward to continuing all the great momentum our city has accomplished.''

City officials said plans were in place to make sure services and operations run smoothly during the deployment.

"The Menifee City Council stands united in our support for Mayor Estrada and his service to our country,'' Karwin said. "Our city has a strong track record of supporting our military service members and we wish the mayor a safe and successful deployment."