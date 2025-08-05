Trump signs executive order for LA Olympics task force

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order today that established a federal task force to oversee the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

"In my first term, we were instrumental in helping the city of Los Angeles win the bid to bring the Olympic Games back to American soil,'' Trump said during a news conference across the street from the White House, alongside LA28 President and Chairman Casey Wasserman.

"Today, I'll sign an executive order establishing the White House task force on the 2028 Summer Olympics, mobilizing the entire federal government to ensure the games are safe, seamless and historically successful,'' Trump added.

Trump will serve as the chair of the task with Vice President JD Vance as the vice chair.

The president is expected to designate an executive director, who will administer and execute the day-to-day operations of the group. Additionally, the task force will consist of the following members: the secretaries of state, treasury, defense, commerce, transportation, homeland security, and the attorney general, among others.

According to the order, the task force is set to disband on Dec. 31, 2028, unless extended by the president.

Members of the task force are expected to coordinate federal planning and response related to the security, transportation, and entry/exit processes for the 2028 Games; support interagency cooperation and information sharing with state and local partners; identify legal, logistical or regulatory barriers that could impede effective federal support for the Games; and recommend timely solutions for problems.

"The L.A. Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It's going to be incredible, so exciting,'' Trump said.

Wasserman emphasized that the Games will arrive in Los Angeles in just 1,074 days.

"Yes, we're counting, sir. The eyes of the world will be on this country as we open the 2028 Olympics, and it feels just like yesterday, and you were just president-elect in December of 2016 that you leaned into this process back then,'' Wasserman said. "You've been supportive and helpful every step of the way. We wouldn't be here without you."

Wasserman presented Trump with gold medals from the 1984 Games -- also held in Los Angeles -- to celebrate the new federal task force.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom have repeatedly clashed with Trump on issues such as stepped-up federal illegal immigration raids in the city and the recovery efforts from the January wildfires.

Bass' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the task force announcement.

The city is in negotiations with LA28 regarding services that go beyond the 2021 Games agreement. During the Olympics and Paralympic Games, LA28 will require security, trash removal, traffic control, and paramedics, among other things.

LA officials and LA28 must come to an agreement by Oct. 1, 2025, on so- called ``enhanced services'' and determine rates and reimbursement.

As part of Trump's recently approved "Big Beautiful Bill," which overhauled federal spending and taxes, the government allocated $1 billion for security and planning for the 2028 Games.

A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor has already been meeting with federal, state and local partners to coordinate the logistics of major events like the Olympics, World Cup and upcoming Super Bowls.

"We welcome the White House's financial and logistical support for these global games that will showcase the vibrancy of California and the Los Angeles region,'' a statement from Newsom's office said.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is the statewide coordination hub for the Olympics. Cal OES, through its Homeland Security and Law Enforcement branches, has been coordinating a task force statewide that has been established to oversee state security preparations such as security, traffic management, VIP protection, drone detection, information sharing, and critical infrastructure security.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated the LA 2028 Games as a National Special Security Event. The designation allows for federal resources to be allocated for security planning and implementation. The U.S. Secret Service serves as the federal coordinator, leading a task force that includes CAL OES, which oversees security preparations for the event.

Trump's order established a separate task force from that one.