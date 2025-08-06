Man arrested on suspicion of killing Moreno Valley siblings nearly 10 years ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Los Angeles man accused of gunning down two brothers in Moreno Valley nearly two decades ago is slated to be arraigned later this month on first-degree murder and other charges.

Richard Anthony Ferris, 50, was arrested last week following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Cold Case Unit.

Along with the two murder counts, Ferris is charged with a special circumstance allegation of perpetrating multiple killings, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The defendant made his initial court appearance Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Melissa Hale, who appointed him a public defender and scheduled his arraignment for Aug. 19 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Ferris is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop, in the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2006, the defendant was involved in an unspecified confrontation with 34-year-old Glenn Granado and his 24-year-old brother, Louie Granado, in the area of JFK Drive and Pepper Court.

The siblings were seated inside their car when Ferris allegedly opened fire with a handgun, killing both men at the scene, Bishop said. He said detectives developed several leads that, over a two-year span, pointed to the defendant as the probable assailant.

"Unfortunately, there was insufficient evidence to charge Ferris at the time, and the case went cold,'' Bishop said.

Last April, the Cold Case Unit re-examined the matter and "identified additional information'' establishing Ferris as the gunman, according to the sergeant.

No other details were disclosed, including a likely motive.

A search warrant was served on Ferris at his Boyle Heights residence Friday, when he was taken into custody without incident.

The defendant has misdemeanor convictions for theft and receiving stolen property in Riverside County, according to court records. It was unclear whether he had convictions in other jurisdictions.