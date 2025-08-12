Customs Officers Fire at Man Attempting to Flee U.S. Border Inspection

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers fired rounds at a 59-year-old man as he attempted to flee an inspection at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, nearly striking several agents with his vehicle, authorities said today.

The unidentified suspect allegedly tried to evade a secondary border inspection by driving toward a gate at the north end of a lot at about 9 p.m. Monday, but it was blocked. He then drove toward the south end of the lot, where he almost struck officers, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The CBP officers fired their weapons at the suspect in response, the department reported. Police said the suspect surrendered after shots were fired. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The three officers, who have not been identified, have 22, six and two years of service experience, the department said.

The SDPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and was investigating the incident.

"When homicide completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions,'' the SDPD said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations will also conduct an investigation into the officers' discharge of their firearms. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office contributed to the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with further information about the case to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.