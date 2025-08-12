Police seek help identifying suspect in 1991 Riverside killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Police sought the public's assistance today in identifying a suspect in the 1991 killing of a 30-year-old man in a parking lot of a motel in Riverside.

Stephen Morgan was discovered by a friend at the driver's side door of his vehicle, unresponsive, at approximately 2:40 a.m., following being shot at 1860 University Ave. on July 11, 1991, in the parking lot of the University Lodge Motel, where he was living at the time, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Detectives determined that Morgan was not robbed based on personal items still at the scene, such as his wallet, keys, and briefcase, police said.

Morgan worked at a movie theater in Moreno Valley and was returning home from his shift moments before he was killed, police said. There was no description of a suspect despite detectives following multiple leads in the investigation to identify the person.

Police said Morgan's mother, Lucille Morgan, was deeply involved in the initial investigation and has remained determined to see the case resolved.

"It's been more than three decades, but not a day goes by that I don't think about Stephen. I still believe someone out there knows what happened that night. Please, if you have any information, no matter how small, come forward and help the detectives find the person who took my son's life," she said.

Anyone with information regarding Morgan's killing was urged to contact the Riverside Police Department's Homicide Cold Case Unit at HomicideCold@RiversideCA.gov or 951-320-8000.

"Our detectives remain committed to pursuing every lead to bring justice for victims and provide long-awaited closure for their families," police said.