Final defendant in 2008 killing of LACo Sheriff’s deputy captured in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The final defendant charged in the 2008 shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Cypress Park was among more than two dozen fugitives returned to the United States from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today.

Roberto Salazar, 38, is the last of six people who were charged in the Aug. 2, 2008, drive-by killing of 27-year-old Deputy Juan Abel Escalante, who was gunned down while leaving his parents' home in the 3400 block of Thorpe Avenue in Cypress Park. The father of three and former U.S. Army reservist had been a sheriff's deputy for 2 1/2 years and worked at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

Escalante, who was staying at his parents' home while preparing to buy a home in Pomona, was killed while heading to his morning shift.

Investigators initially suspected that Escalante's work guarding dangerous inmates -- including members of the Mexican Mafia prison gang -- contributed to his death, but authorities eventually determined the defendants mistook Escalante for a member of a rival gang. Prosecutors said he was shot four times at close range.

Sheriff's officials said Escalante was able to draw his service weapon when he was confronted by two of the defendants outside his parents' home and identified himself as a deputy before he was shot.

Five reputed Avenues gang members were previously convicted in connection with the killing.

Arnoldo Pineda, who testified that he was ordered at gunpoint to drive to the Cypress Park neighborhood where Escalante was slain, pleaded no contest in September 2010 to voluntary manslaughter.

Guillermo Hernandez, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, pleaded no contest in April 2012 to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 21 years in state prison. He waived credit for three years he had already served behind bars.

Armando Albarran pleaded guilty in 2015 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The gunman, Carlos Javier ``Stoney'' Velasquez, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in October 2012 to first-degree murder. He also admitted a special circumstance allegation that the murder was carried out to further the activities of a criminal street gang and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Co-defendant Jose Renteria was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in March 2013 to life in prison without parole for supplying Velasquez with the handgun used in the killing.

Salazar was the final defendant in the case. According to jail records, he was booked Wednesday morning and being held without bail, with a tentative court hearing set for Thursday.