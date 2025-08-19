Man accused of murdering MoVal siblings almost 20 years ago arraigned

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Los Angeles man accused of gunning down two brothers in Moreno Valley nearly two decades ago pleaded not guilty today to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Richard Anthony Ferris, 50, was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by the Riverside Sheriff's Office's (RSO) Cold Case Unit.

Along with the murder counts, Ferris is charged with a special circumstance allegation of perpetrating multiple killings, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Ferris is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

Sheriff's Department officials believe the defendant was involved in an unspecified confrontation with 34-year-old Glenn Granado and his 24-year-old brother, Louie Granado, in the area of JFK Drive and Pepper Court during the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2006.

The siblings were seated inside their car when Ferris allegedly opened fire with a handgun, killing both men at the scene, RSO Sgt. Jarred Bishop, Bishop said.

He said detectives developed leads which, over a two-year span, pointed to the defendant as the probable assailant.

"Unfortunately, there was insufficient evidence to charge Ferris at the time, and the case went cold,'' Bishop said.

Last April, the Cold Case Unit reexamined the matter and "identified additional information'' which established Ferris was the alleged gunman, according to the sergeant.

No other details were disclosed, including a possible motive.

A search warrant was served at Ferris's Boyle Heights residence on the morning of Aug. 1, when he was taken into custody without incident.

Ferris was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Melissa Hale, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Nov. 7 at the Riverside Hall of Justice. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.