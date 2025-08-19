Toddler in El Centro dies after being left in hot car

Jalen Fong

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – A toddler in El Centro dies after being left inside a hot car Monday, according to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD).

According to a press release, officers responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and N. Seventh Street at around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive toddler.

Upon arrival, ECPD says officers performed lifesaving measures, and the child was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

However, ECPD said despite efforts by officers and medical personnel, the child later died at the hospital.

ECPD says the child had been left alone inside a vehicle “for an extended period of time,” and the child’s father, a 37-year-old man from El Centro, was arrested for “various charges related to the child’s death.”

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the case, call (760) 352-2111, visit ECPD headquarters in person, or reach out to their social media platforms.

