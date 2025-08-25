Burglary crew suspected in nearly 100 heists throughout LA area arrested

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Eight people suspected of being part of a prolific burglary crew responsible for 92 heists throughout the Los Angeles area over the past three years were arrested, authorities announced today.

Most of the suspects, who range in age from 20 to 47, were arrested Wednesday, when investigators from the LAPD's West Los Angeles Area and Operations-West Bureau, supported by personnel from North Hollywood, West Valley, Olympic, Hollywood, Wilshire, and Central areas served simultaneous search warrants at eight locations across Los Angeles, Carson, Hawthorne and Inglewood, according Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

The chief announced the arrests during a morning news conference also attended by Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

McDonnell said this particular crew is not believed to have been involved the rash of burglaries that have occurred in recent weeks in and around Encino in the San Fernando Valley.

"Some of these crimes date back to 2022, but the majority occurred in 2024 and 2025,'' McDonnell said.

He said the crew had been referred to as the Rich Rollin Burglary Crew.

"These arrests send a clear message: if you prey on our neighborhoods, we will find you and hold you accountable,'' said McDonnell of the more than two-year investigation. "What made this takedown possible was the outstanding work of our officers and detectives communicating across divisions and bureaus, sharing intelligence, and connecting the dots that revealed these burglaries were tied to the same crew."

The break in the case came in February, when three of the suspects were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and arresting officers recognized the suspects' van as being involved in two burglaries the previous day.

"Following that arrest, detectives began using information they obtained to identify additional suspects,'' the chief said.

In April, a search warrant was served at a residence in Los Angeles where two rifles, five handguns, ammunition, large cap magazines including a 50-round handgun drum, body armor, stolen jewelry, watches, credit cards and false IDs, as well as multiple license plates were seized.

Two other people not involved in the burglaries were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, McDonnell said.

The suspects, all repeat offenders and confirmed gang members, were identified as: Devon Collier, 37; Tyrone Tisby, 47; Frank Tisby, 38; Jeremy Shepard, 38; Jermaine Kimbrough, 22; Michael Lewis, 20, and Marquell Lewis, 26.

All were arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of charges including burglary and possession of controlled substances while armed.

Eric Cannon, 40, surrendered on Friday in response to an active warrant, police said.

Already in custody on suspicion of an unrelated offense and facing murder charges were Anthony Leslie, 26, and Shawn Quinney, 36.

"These are not crimes of need; these are crimes of greed,'' said Hochman. "What you have is individuals often not from the community. ... These particular eight individuals are from different parts of Los Angeles, not these communities, and they come into these communities not because they need anything, but because of greed."

Hochman said police and prosecutors will also pursue pawn shops or anyone else involved in turning stolen property into cash for criminals.

"This crew, which had victimized families and business, is no longer a threat to our neighborhoods, Bass said.

She called the operation ``a major win'' for the city, but added that it's "part of a bigger story."

She said homicides are at a 60-year low in L.A. and overall violent crime "continues to decrease."

"We know that there's a lot more to keep every Angeleno safe, but let me be clear, we will not stop doing whatever we need to do to combat crime," Bass said. "When we hear about break-ins in Encino or Sherman Oaks or a burglarized break-in of a business in South L.A., we do not rest until we find those who are responsible. We will continue to pursue justice for those who are targeted and work to prevent crime from happening in the first place."