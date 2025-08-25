Drug smuggling attempts increase near US-Mexico border using car batteries

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - The U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector today announced an increase in drug smuggling attempts using car batteries.

Over the past couple months, border officers have intercepted multiple loads of drugs concealed under the hood of vehicles inside the battery, according to the agency.

"As we continue to gain operational control of the southern border, smugglers are going to great lengths to push dangerous drugs into this country,'' Acting Chief Patrol Agent of San Diego Sector Jeffrey D. Stalnaker said in a statement. "But the Border Patrol is using every possible resource to dismantle the criminal networks that threaten American communities. I am deeply proud of the work our agents do every day."

Last week, Border Patrol agents coordinated with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office to stop the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, where a search led to the discovery of 9.25 pounds of cocaine and 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine inside the battery of the vehicle.

The suspect and seized narcotics were taken to the Vista Sheriff's Station for processing, officials said.

According to border officials, previous drug smuggling attempts involving battery concealment in the San Diego area include the discovery of 32.8 pounds of fentanyl on April 14, 4.85 pounds of fentanyl on July 24 and 16.2 pounds of fentanyl plus $1,000 in cash on July 28.

This fiscal year, Border Patrol San Diego has seized at least 10,696 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,751 pounds of cocaine, 521 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin, the agency reported.

Authorities urged reporting suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol at 619-498-9900 or by calling 911.