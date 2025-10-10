Riverside man dies of possible meth overdose after suspected DUI arrest

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Riverside over the weekend died after he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of drug intoxication, prompting an investigation to determine whether patrol officers did anything wrong,

authorities said today.

Jose Luis Serrano, 32, of Riverside succumbed to the apparent overdose in the predawn hours Sunday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

"Detectives assigned to our Robbery-Homicide Unit, along with investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Force Investigations Detail (have) assumed the investigation,'' police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said.

An autopsy on Serrano was pending Friday.

Railsback said shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the motorist allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Garfield Street and Van Buren Boulevard, where a patrol unit was observing traffic.

The officer in the unit quickly stopped Serrano, who "exhibited behaviors of being under the influence of a controlled substance,'' Railsback said.

He said after the suspect was handcuffed, the patrolman became concerned over Serrano's ``level of intoxication'' and requested medical aid.

"During the contact, Mr. Serrano admitted to having ingested methamphetamine earlier,'' the police spokesman said.

The motorist was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he died hours later.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Force Investigations Detail at 951-955-2777.