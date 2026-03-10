Skip to Content
California

Accident leads to hazardous materials alert at Disneyland

Published 3:46 PM

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Seven Disneyland employees were sickened following a mix-up with chemicals brewed up in a backstage area of the theme park this afternoon.   

First responders were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Star Tours attraction in Tomorrowland to care for the employees, who experienced minor injuries ranging from dizziness to shortness of breath, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

A contractor was mixing up some chemicals backstage that led to the hazardous materials alert, Sutter said. The employees were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but there was no risk to the theme park's guests, he said.

