Florida woman charged with attempted murder in shooting at Rihanna’s home

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Florida woman who allegedly opened fire with a rifle on singer Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles was charged today with attempted murder and multiple firearms related offenses.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned March 25 and is being held on $1.875 million bail. She was ordered to have no contact with Rihanna.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Tuesday the case underscores the importance of keeping communities safe.

"I want everyone in this county to understand that you should absolutely feel safe in your residence, in your neighborhood and in your community,'' Hochman said. "When someone comes into our community and decides to shoot it up, that person will be arrested and held fully accountable for their actions."

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Heather Road, just west of Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

PHOTO: A birds eye view of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion, Photo Date: 03/09/2026

According to the LAPD, which did not identify Rihanna as the home's resident, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon/shots fired report and met the person who made the call.

After obtaining suspect information, the woman was located, taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Ortiz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder with bail set at $10.2 million.

In court records, she lists an address in Orlando, Florida, as her place of residence, according to a published report. A Facebook page believed to be Ortiz's also lists Orlando as her current home.

LAPD Capt. Mike Bland told reporters at the scene of Sunday's shooting the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was allegedly driving a white Tesla when she stopped across the street from the house Rihanna shares with rapper A$AP Rocky and their three children and opened fire for unknown reasons.

Ortiz was arrested in the parking lot of the Sherman Oaks Galleria about 30 minutes after the gunfire was reported.

Helicopter footage after the shooting showed what appeared to be bullet holes in a gate, as well as the front of the home blocked by yellow crime-scene tape attached to an LAPD SUV.

TMZ reported Monday that Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting with her two sons and one daughter, aged 3, 2 and 6 months.

There were no reports of injuries.

The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division was investigating the shooting.

Jim McDonnell, chief of the LAPD, said Tuesday the motive for the shooting has not been established. The woman had once been involuntarily committed and lost custody of her then 10-year-old child, TMZ reported.

On what is believed to be Ortiz's Facebook page, there are multiple videos and posts making reference to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

One post from last February tags Rihanna, and says Ortiz was waiting for the singer ``to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at.''

She referenced the singer again in a December post that states, ``I'm already threw (sic) with Rihanna, Your turn hiding (expletive), Stop begging for a look.''

In another video, she says Rihanna in fact wants to kill her.