San Diego man indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit postage stamps

Published 4:56 PM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - A San Diego man who allegedly sold millions of counterfeit U.S. postage stamps has been charged with mail fraud, counterfeit stamp sales, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced today.   

Wayne Fister, 38, also known as Wayne Wong, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling fake stamps obtained from a Chinese manufacturer on an online marketplace.  

Prosecutors say the scheme netted Fister over $6 million, with a "significant portion" of the proceeds going towards the purchase of his home in San Diego.  

Fister pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, according to court records.

