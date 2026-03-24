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ACLU launches hotline for federal agent misconduct in Imperial County

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Published 8:25 PM

Adrik Vargas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – The ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties has introduced a new hotline for residents to report misconduct by federal law enforcement officers.

The hotline is intended to document, track, and report potential abuses. Reports are divided into two categories: First Amendment violations and Fourth Amendment violations.

Frederick, the affiliate’s legal director, said, “We are our own court reporters right now, so to speak. We are documenting what’s happening. We are our historians.”

Officials say it’s not always clear when a person’s rights may have been violated, and they don’t expect people to know the law. That’s where the hotline comes in.

“What we will do with that then is track, monitor and observe what’s going on. We will have the data so that should litigation become appropriate, we will have been gathering it early on and we can respond appropriately,” Frederick said.

Residents in Imperial County can call the hotline at 760‑645‑9335. Callers leave a message, and someone from the office will return the call within 24 hours. Reports can also be filed online.

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