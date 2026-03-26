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Say goodbye to Hollywood: Oscars leaving Dolby Theater for Downtown LA

Oscars
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Published 2:45 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Oscars are leaving Hollywood, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing today the ceremony will relocate in 2029 to the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.   

According to the Academy, the agreement with theater owner AEG will keep the ceremony at the downtown venue through at least 2039. As part of the deal, AEG will make a series of improvements to the theater, "including upgrades to its stage, sound and lighting systems, lobbies, backstage facilities and additional production-critical areas."  

"We are thrilled to partner with a global powerhouse like AEG. Their track record for building and operating technologically sophisticated live performance venues is unrivaled,'' Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement. "For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. Live the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world."  

The Oscar ceremony has been held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard since 2002. The ceremony will remain at that venue through the 100th Oscars in 2028.

The 2029 relocation coincides with the shift of the Oscar telecast from ABC to YouTube.  

"L.A. Live was built to host the moments that define culture, and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars,'' Todd Goldstein, chief revenue officer for AEG, said in a statement. "We're proud to partner with the Academy to reimagine what the Oscars can look and feel like in the years ahead. Together, we will create an environment that celebrates creativity, honors excellence, and delivers an unforgettable experience for movie fans everywhere."

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