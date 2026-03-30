Funeral Procession Set for Deputy Who Died During Baker-Vegas Relay

COVINA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will conduct a procession from San Dimas to Covina today, carrying the body of a deputy who died while participating in the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race.

Deputy Levi Vargas, 30, an 11-year department veteran, died Saturday while participating in the annual law enforcement relay run.

Beginning at about 3 p.m. Monday, a procession will carry Vargas' body from the San Dimas fire station at 164 S. Walnut Ave. to Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 21300 Via Verde St., Covina.

Members the community were encouraged to gather along the route to pay their respects.

The procession will travel south on Walnut Avenue, west on Arrow Highway, south on San Dimas Avenue, west on Via Verde Street and south on East Via Verde Street to the cemetery.

Funeral service plans have not yet been announced.

"Deputy Vargas joined the department in 2015 as a custody assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413,'' according to an LASD statement on Sunday. "He served in several assignments throughout his career, most recently at San Dimas station. He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment and compassion to our communities.

"His loss is deeply felt across our department, and he will be greatly missed. Deputy Vargas is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and extended family. We honor his service and legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

The LASD said earlier Sunday that Vargas was ``among numerous law enforcement personnel representing their agencies at this annual event when the medical emergency occurred. Despite receiving medical care, the deputy ultimately passed away from (his) injuries.''

Held annually since 1985, the 120-mile, 20-stage Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race is designed for law enforcement personnel, who run from Baker, California, through the desert to Las Vegas.

This year's race took place on Saturday and Sunday.