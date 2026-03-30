LA28 unveils details of ticket resale program

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - With the first ticket sales of the Olympic Games about to begin, LA28 today announced details of its ticket resale program.

LA28, the organizing committee for the 2028 Games, said it will be offering verified resale tickets starting in 2027 through its official "Secondary Ticket Marketplace," with the help from its partners, AXS and Eventim. Other verified resale platforms such as Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated tickets will also offer resale tickets.

"With millions around the globe registered for the LA28 Ticket Draw -- and as excitement for LA28 continues to grow, we want fans to have the information they need to shop with confidence as we approach the first ticket drop,'' Reynold Hoover, LA28 CEO, said in a statement.

"While LA28's resale platforms will not launch until 2027, having a variety of platforms was critical to providing fans multiple points of access to verified tickets, and we're thrilled to add Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated Tickets to our resale program,'' Hoover added.

LA28 fans are expected to be notified by email, starting Tuesday and continuing through April 7, if they have been assigned a time slot, according to LA28. Ticket sales will begin in April.

"We're proud to join forces with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and to help ensure fans can experience these incredible athletes from around the world,'' said David Lane, Sports Illustrated Tickets CEO, in a statement.

"As a Sports Illustrated company, we understand how important it is for the Games and the athletes to have fans in the stands to witness history. Our team is honored and excited to be part of these historic Games,'' Lane added.

Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games will begin in 2027.