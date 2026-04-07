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WeHo music exec tied to cartel-linked promoter sentenced to prison

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
By
New
Published 6:16 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Latin music company consultant from West Hollywood was sentenced today to eight months in federal prison for conspiring to do business with a Guadalajara-based concert promoter with ties to Mexican drug syndicates.

Luca Scalisi, 59, the last remaining defendant in the Del Entertainment case to be sentenced, was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.   

Scalisi pleaded guilty in downtown Los Angeles in May 2025 to one federal count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

The Kingpin Act prevents people in the United States from conducting business with sanctioned persons and entities.   

Previously in the case, Angel Del Villar, 45, of Huntington Beach -- the chief executive of Del Records and its subsidiary talent agency Del Entertainment -- was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy and 10 counts of violating the Kingpin Act.   

Co-defendant Del Entertainment also was found guilty in March 2025 of all 11 counts of which Del Villar was convicted.   

According to evidence presented in L.A. federal court, the defendants did business with Jesús Pérez ``Chuco'' Alvear, of Guadalajara, Mexico, a music promoter who controlled Gallistica Diamante, known as Ticket Premier. Pérez promoted concerts for Del Entertainment in Mexico.

The U.S. Treasury Department listed Pérez and his company as ``specially designated narcotics traffickers'' after concluding he facilitated money laundering for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Los Cuinis drug trafficking organization.

Del Villar was sentenced in August 2025 to four years behind bars and given a $2 million fine. Del Entertainment was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1.8 million.  

Pérez, who previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, was murdered in Mexico in December 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

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