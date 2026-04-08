Imperial County data center meeting approves lot merger

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – The Board of Supervisors voted on a lot merger needed to proceed with a proposed large-scale data center late Tuesday morning.

The merger was submitted by Imperial Valley Computer Manufacturing LLC.

At least four people were removed from the meeting, with the seats were filled with union construction workers from neighboring counties.

There was also a protest happening outside the Administration Building.

“Vote them out, vote them out,” was heard by the protestors.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday on a lot merger needed to proceed with a proposed data center in the City of Imperial.

The Board approved the lot merger 4-1, with Martha Cardenas Singh voting “NO”.

Emotions ran high inside the meeting as dozens lined up to speak ahead of the vote, with dozens more left outside without a seat, and four attendees were removed from the meeting during public comments.

A point of contention among residents was that the board room was filled with union construction workers in support of the project, most of whom live in surrounding counties such as Bakersfield.

This raised concerns among citizens that the promised jobs will not go to imperial county workers.

“A union has hired a bunch of people that are not from the county. They were bussed in and they took us over 90 percent of the seats in the county board of supervisors office. And so, all of the noise that you hear out here are actually residents of imperial county that were not afforded a seat,” said Tomas Oliva, an El Centro resident.

Residents opposed to the data center cited water usage, power demand, and the long-term impact on nearby communities.

“Real consequences for our water, for our air, for our infrastructure and our people. We don’t have to look far for lessons about what happens when decisions are made without fully considering the long term impacts,” said Bryan Vega, Chair of Imperial County Democratic Party.

Community members say they will make their voices hear come November at the ballot box.

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