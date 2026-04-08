Suspected Israeli crime figure pleads guilty in LA illegal poker game case

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A suspected organized crime figure from Israel pleaded guilty today to running high-stakes illegal poker games at former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' mansion in Encino.

Yevgeni Gershman, 50, of Woodland Hills, entered a plea in Los Angeles federal court to charges of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, making false statements in immigration documents, money laundering and weapons possession.

Sentencing was set for July 6.

Prosecutors said Gershman has criminal convictions in Israel.

Gershman, Arenas and six others were charged in July 2025.

According to the indictment, Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of throwing the high-stakes games. At Arenas' direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the house, found people to operate the games, and collected rent from co-conspirators on Arenas' behalf from September 2021 to July 2022, federal prosecutors allege.

Gershman and others charged players a "rake," that is, a fee from each poker pot either as a percentage of the pot or a fixed amount per hand, the indictment contends.

Young women allegedly collected tips to serve drinks, provide massages and offer "companionship'' to the poker players, prosecutors allege, and were charged a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets and armed security guards also were hired to staff the games, the indictment states.

Prosecutors said the charge of lying on immigration documents lodged against Gershman stems from a plan to enter into a sham marriage for the purpose of obtaining permanent legal status in the United States. Gershman submitted false information on U.S. immigration forms, including answers of "no'' as to whether he had ever been detained by any law enforcement official and whether he intended to engage in illegal gambling or any other form of commercialized vice, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Arenas, 44, is best known for his time as a guard on the Washington Wizards. He last played professionally in China in 2013. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license after an armed confrontation in the Wizards locker room in 2009 with teammate Javaris Crittenton.

He played high school basketball at Grant High School in Valley Glen.

Arenas' trial is currently scheduled for next month.