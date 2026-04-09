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Two killed in small plane crash on Catalina Island

KESQ
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New
Published 4:39 PM

AVALON, Calif. (KESQ) - A small plane crashed on Catalina Island today, killing both people aboard.  

The plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a remote area on the south side of the island, according to county Supervisor Janice Hahn, citing information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Hahn said county paramedics were the first to reach the scene, and both people on the plane were pronounced dead.   

"This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives,'' Hahn said in a statement. "I am grateful to our paramedics and Sheriff*s deputies who quickly reached this remote area and are handling this incident with professionalism and care."

A representative of the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC7 the plane was an Airplane Factory Sling. The flight's destination and origin were not immediately known.

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