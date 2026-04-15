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FBI serves warrants at Lancaster City Hall

KCBS
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Published 1:40 PM

LANCASTER, Calif. (KESQ) - The FBI served search warrants today at Lancaster City Hall and other locations, but the nature of the investigation was not immediately disclosed.  

"Affidavits in support of the warrants have been sealed by the court and I'm unable to comment as to the nature of the investigation," Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.   

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office also verified the operation, telling City News Service, "A search is being executed pursuant to a judicially approved warrant. Since the search warrant affidavit is under
seal, we decline further comment."  

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told NBC4 an investigation has been ongoing for three years.  

"The city-hired lawyers are going through everything and got a clean bill of health,'' he told the station. "I have spoken about this investigation in city council meetings in the past.''

Parris said the feds are "investigating everything, including a bike giveaway every Christmas."

The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that in addition to Lancaster City Hall, warrants were served at the homes of Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi, along with a property in Bel Air.

Article Topic Follows: California

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