Skip to Content
California

El Centro man faces felony charges for threatening data center developer

KYMA
By
Published 3:30 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – An El Centro man accused of threatening the developer of a planned data center was arraigned Monday and is now facing felony charges.

22-year-old Diego Joe is charged with making criminal threats which is a felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of cyber harassment.

Joe is accused of posting threats to data center developer Sebastian Rucci in a local Facebook group.

Imperial County says investigators with the Sheriff’s Office contacted Rucci, who reported being in fear for his safety.

Joe was arrested last Thursday near the El Centro Library and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Karl Sanford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.