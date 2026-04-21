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LA City Council authorizes $9M for sidewalk repairs near Olympic venues

RuinDig/Yuki Uchida / (CC BY 4.0)
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Published 2:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles City Council today authorized $9.5 million to support sidewalk repairs near 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues, fan zones and key routes.

The council unanimously voted to allocate nearly $5.3 million for repairs, construction management and engineering support, as well as to cover consultant services.

Nearly $4 million will be allocated to fund the Los Angeles Neighborhood Initiative and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps to repair sidewalks for critical areas related to the 2028 Games. Another $650,000 will be used to cover staff costs, salaries and overtime for related work.   

Councilwomen Eunisses Hernandez and Monica Rodriguez introduced a motion on March 27 calling for the funding.   

Rodriguez said Tuesday that the $4 million will serve to expand a pilot program she created in partnership with the LA Conservation Corps. The Youth Sidewalk Repair Program offers approximately 30 local youth ages 18-26 with paid on-the-job experience, general education support and construction career certification.   

The program has helped three cohorts so far, and a fourth group is currently receiving training, according to Rodriguez's office.   

"Angelenos shouldn't have to wait for the Olympics to enjoy safer, more accessible sidewalks they deserve,'' Rodriguez said. "We need to deliver these critical infrastructure improvements right now. My Youth Sidewalk Repair Program in Council District 7 has already proven that we can accelerate the repair of dilapidated infrastructure while creating meaningful, paid job opportunities for our city's young people, mitigating liability risk, and improving accessibility in our neighborhoods."

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