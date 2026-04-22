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Supervisor Peggy Price served with notice of intent to recall

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Published 1:26 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 3 Peggy Price was served with a Notice of Intent to recall. The notice was served during a the public comments of a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday.

A video posted on Facebook shows resident Belen de Fajardo speaking to the board from the podium.

“I’m serving you with a notice of intention to recall. You have seven days to file a response,” she said. “She voted to approve a massive lot merger, paving the way for a 95,000 square-foot data center right next to our homes and schools.”

De Fajardo continued her comments stressing that Price voted for the lot merger without requiring any environmental review, and the decision was made despite objections from the residents.

County planners have allowed the project to move forward, designating it as exempt from the state’s mandatory Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process.

A statement posted on California Senator Alex Padilla’s website reads, “In the County’s official notice of the approval of the project, the County asserted the development was eligible for an exemption from a California Environmental Quality Act environmental review.”

This follows a heated Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month where residents who were unable to gain access to the meeting were left outside, sparking protests.

De Fajardo claimed that Price had residents removed from the hearing.

“One person was arrested, simply for speaking out against this project,” she said.

KYMA contacted Peggy Price and Not In My Back Yard Imperial for a statement, but comment was not received at the time of press.

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