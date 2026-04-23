Skip to Content
California

Two contract employees at LAX arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

Cropped Google Maps
By
New
Published 1:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Two contract workers at Los Angeles International Airport who were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling were scheduled to make their initial appearance in court today.  

The arrested suspects were identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office as Alejandro Medina Beltran, 23, of Compton, and Luis Armando Valenzuela, 29, of Inglewood. Both were arrested at the airport on Tuesday.

Both are charged with felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.   

The charges the men face carry a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence and a maximum of life in prison, prosecutors said.   

The investigation was ongoing, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman.

"The DEA Los Angeles Field Division can confirm that personnel from the DEA Los Angeles Field Division's LAX Task Force team are conducting an investigation involving two contract employees working out of Los Angeles International Airport,'' according to an emailed statement from DEA Public Affairs Specialist Rose Valle-Lopez. "The contract employees are suspected of smuggling drugs."

Valle-Lopez said the two were arrested but provided no details.   

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time," she said while referring further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

No pleas will be taken at Thursday's hearing, according to prosecutors.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.