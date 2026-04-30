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Tupac’s stepbrother sues accused killer for wrongful death

Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis and Tupac Shakur
Cropped Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis and Tupac Shakur
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Published 2:16 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The stepbrother of rapper Tupac Shakur has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged with the rapper's killing in 2023.

Maurice Shakur, whose stage name is Mopreme, filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, seeking unspecified damages against Duane Keith Davis, who is also known as Keffe D.  

"For nearly three decades, no individuals had been held civilly or criminally accountable for a brutal murder whose effects remain palpable to this day," the suit filed Tuesday states.  

Witnesses were unwilling to cooperate with the police, investigations ran dry and even a multi-agency task force, commissioned several years later to investigate the murders of both Tupac and rapper Notorious B.I.G.,  made no arrests, the suit further states.

"This action seeks to change that and to recover damages for the wrongful death of Tupac on behalf of the estate of Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's late stepfather and parent,'' the suit states.

The suit features two color photos of Tupac and Mutulu Shakur, including one taken when the rapper was a child. A representative for Davis could not be immediately reached.

Davis was a senior member and shot caller of a Compton street gang and on Sept. 7, 1996, he was in the white Cadillac alongside the gunman who shot Shakur, according to the suit, which further states that in September 2023, a Clark County, Nevada, grand jury indicted Davis for first-degree murder. Keefe D is the only individual who has been criminally charged.

Shakur died six days later at age 25. He had attended a boxing event involving Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon the night of the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: California

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