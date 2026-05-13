Former gubernatorial hopeful Stephen Cloobeck arrested in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KESQ) - Billionaire and former gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck was free on bond today after being arrested in West Hollywood for allegedly attempting to dissuade a witness, with reports suggesting his arrest was tied to a pending criminal case against his fiancée.

Cloobeck, a real estate magnate who dropped his bid for governor late last year and threw his support behind now-disgraced candidate Eric Swalwell, was arrested Tuesday morning and freed on $300,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department online inmate records.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the 64-year-old Cloobeck's arrest was tied to the pending criminal case against his fiancée, 28-year-old model and social media personality Adva Lavie. Prosecutors contend Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, stole money and other property from people she met through dating apps -- including wealthy older men and some younger women.

According to prosecutors, she would pose as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to the alleged victims' homes, then would steal cash, gold and other high-end designer items.

She was charged last year with two counts each of grand theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, along with one count each of first-degree residential burglary and first-degree residential burglary with a person present, according to the District Attorney's Office. She is due back in court Monday for a pretrial conference.

TMZ and the California Post both reported Wednesday that Cloobeck allegedly tried to prevent three alleged victims of Lavie from testifying against her. The Post reported that Cloobeck also allegedly made threats against one of the alleged victims' attorney.

Cloobeck had been closely tied with Swalwell, Democratic U.S. representative from Northern California who suspended his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress after a woman alleged he drugged her and sexually assaulted her in a West Hollywood hotel in 2018. Swalwell has denied her account and other allegations of sexual misconduct.

Swalwell had been a house guest of Cloobeck until the latest allegation surfaced, when Cloobeck withdrew his financial backing of the disgraced politician, according to published reports.

Cloobeck and Lavie had publicly announced plans to get married in Jerusalem, however, Lavie is barred from leaving the state due to her pending criminal case.