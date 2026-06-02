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Murder charge filed vs. alleged killer of Escondido ‘Trump House’ owner

MGN
By
New
Published 4:31 PM

VISTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A murder charge has been filed and was expected to be announced in court Wednesday against a man who allegedly attacked the owner of the so-called "Trump House'' in Escondido, who died days later from his injuries.   

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, is accused in the May 20 attack on 69-year-old Kerry Sheron outside the victim's home, which was well known locally for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Prosecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, causing the victim to collapse to the ground, then struck him several more times after Sheron had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

Escondido police have said that an alleged motive for the attack remains under investigation, including whether there may have been "a political component,'' though the department said it had not developed evidence to support that conclusion.

Investigators were also exploring whether Butler and Sheron had any prior relationship with one another.  

Butler was initially charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery. He pleaded not guilty last month, but Sheron died in a hospital two days after Butler's arraignment.  

Earlier this week, an amended complaint was filed charging Butler with murder.  

Butler, who is due back in court on Wednesday for his next hearing in the case, remains in custody without bail.

Article Topic Follows: California

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