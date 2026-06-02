Runoff likely in competitive, crowded Los Angeles mayoral race

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Voting in the hotly contested race for the Los Angeles mayor's office was in its final hours tonight, although the long list of candidates and the seemingly narrow division between the top three hopefuls mean a final decision in the nonpartisan race likely won't come until November.

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Polls will close at 8 p.m. Monday, with the initial tally of early ballots expected to be announced a short time later, followed by an updated total of recent Vote Center ballots. Tallies of election day balloting will be tabulated as the night goes on, although the final numbers likely won't be known for more than a week.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said Tuesday afternoon that turnout was running slightly ahead -- about 2% to 3% -- of the last gubernatorial primarily election in California.

He said voting activity in the last few days had "picked up significantly."

With support fractured among the top three polling candidates in the Los Angeles mayor's -- incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, former reality TV star Spencer Pratt and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman -- the million-dollar question is: which two will make it to the November runoff?

It's been 21 years since an incumbent mayor faced a runoff after governing their first term. In 2005, then-City Councilman Antonio Villaraigosa defeated then-Mayor James Hahn, who sought re-election for a second term.

Hahn became the first incumbent to lose re-election in 32 years since Sam Yorty lost to Tom Bradley in the 1973 mayoral election.

Bass, who was elected in 2022 after defeating billionaire developer Rick Caruso, has said she deserves another four-year term to continue progress under her administration.

However, she's been dogged by frustration surrounding the dual homelessness and housing crisis, dirty streets and broken street lights, and what critics described as a botched response to the January 2025 Palisades fire.

The mayor has touted implementing policies that reduced street homelessness by nearly 18%, accelerated the construction of thousands of affordable housing units, and lowered crime rates to a level not seen since the 1960s. The incumbent has received endorsements from several labor, business,

and community organizations, as well as prominent Democratic politicians such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But recent polls have shown Pratt and Raman pose a significant threat to Bass' bid for reelection.

A poll released last week, conducted by the US Berkeley Institute of Government Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that Bass held "what pollsters called a statistically insignificant lead ahead of the election,'' according to The Times.

Bass had 26% support from likely voters, with Raman receiving 25% support from likely voters, followed by Pratt, who had 22% support. The figures came from a survey of 1,913 registered voters, of which 1,351 were considered likely voters.

While Bass has the benefit of being the incumbent, many residents have criticized her for being absent at the onset of the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire that resulted in the destruction of thousands of structures and killed 12 people. On Jan. 7, 2025, the day the fire broke out, Bass was in Ghana for the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama in Accra, as part of a U.S. delegation.

She's also been criticized for negotiating a significant pay increase for the city's police union, boosting starting salaries, raises and retention bonuses. City workers represented by their respective unions also received a substantial pay raise.

The pay packages, critics argue, have limited the city's ability to fund basic city streets and maintain vital programs.

Bass has defended the pay raises, citing a need for Los Angeles to stay competitive to hire and keep police officers and other city staff. She has also enacted policies to increase the repair of streets, place more solar-powered street lights, and enacted the first city infrastructure plan.

Pratt, whose home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, announced his candidacy on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. He has campaigned on bringing change to City Hall, going after corruption and helping to rebuild the Pacific Palisades.

He has been a vocal critic of Bass. Additionally, he has criticized the incumbent over the city's homelessness crisis, arguing that she has not done enough.

Bass has said that Pratt has no experience as a politician. Pratt is a registered Republican, but has not self-identified as MAGA. In May, President Donald Trump showed support for Pratt, though he did not outright give an endorsement.

Raman announced her mayoral candidacy in February at the final moment before a filing deadline. Her decision took long-time allies such as Bass and members of the City Council by surprise, as weeks before the councilwoman had endorsed Bass for reelection.

Council District 4 voters elected Raman as their City Council representative in 2020, and again in 2024. Raman has said she felt compelled to run for mayor because LA is heading in the wrong direction.

As a council member, she led the city in approving a Tenant Anti- Harassment Ordinance in 2021, which was later strengthened in 2024. She also led the city in updating the Rent Stabilization Ordinance to lower annual rent increases, among other policies she supported.

Raman has faced criticism from Bass and Pratt.

Raman was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles in her council seat races. The group, however, did not endorse Raman for mayor, though DSA-LA has recommended her to their members. DSA-LA was split between the councilwoman and mayoral candidate Rae Chen Huang, but ultimately the group decided not to outright endorse either candidate.

The councilwoman has criticized Bass' signature program, Inside Safe, for being too costly. Raman has said she will take on homelessness through a data-driven approach, and focus on strengthening time limited housing subsidies as means to place homeless people into permanent housing, among other initiatives.

Raman also said she would introduce policies to spur the creation of new housing and boost what she described as ``gentle density'' into single- family zoned neighborhoods.

Housing advocate Huang and tech entrepreneur Adam Miller are among the top five candidates, according to recent polls, trailing behind Bass, Pratt and Raman.

Huang is a community organizer, minister and a member of the DSA. She serves as deputy director of Housing NOW! California. She is campaigning on progressive policies, strengthening tenant protections, implementing policies to boost the construction of affordable housing units, and allocating dollars to expand alternative models for crisis response.

Miller is CEO of the nonprofit Better Angels, and founded Cornerstone OnDemand. He touts himself as a political outsider, and a leader in the private and public sector. He has highlighted his ``7x7 plan'' to fix Los Angeles.

His seven goals are to reduce street homelessness by 60% and clear 80% of encampments, lower average rents by 10%, double law enforcement patrols, cut permitting times to boost housing and economic growth, rebuild 1,500 miles of roadway, create 100,000 new jobs and modernize LA by improving city processes.

Among the other mayoral candidates polling below the top five are: Andrew Kim, a civil rights attorney; Asaad Alnajjar, a civil and structural engineer; Juanita Lopez, a political scientist; Tish Hyman, a Grammy nominated songwriter and entertainer; Bryant Acosta, founder of a event production company called Nightbreed; Nelson Chang, a behavioral interventionist; John Logsdon, a member of the Board of the Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa; Andrej A. Selivra, political science graduate from UCLA with a 15-year career in technical project development; and Suzy Kim, a mental health professional.